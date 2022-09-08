Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Royal Family announced the news on its social media accounts moments ago:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her reign spanned seven decades.

Doctors grew concerned about her health earlier on Thursday, putting her “under medical supervision.”

Members of the royal family arrived at Balmoral this morning, including Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince William.

With Queen Elizabeth’s death, her son Charles, Prince of Wales, becomes the King.