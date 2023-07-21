Airline Passengers Stranded for 30 Hours Received Only $12 Food Voucher

Videos by OutKick

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger says that he only received a $12 food voucher as compensation after being stranded for over thirty hours at the airport.

The worst part? The airline allegedly refused to return the passengers’ luggage – essentially holding them hostage! I’m sorry, but if that happened to me I would tell them to stick their Aloha up their you know what.

In an interview with PIX11 News, passenger Jeff White described the ridiculous scene as hundreds of passengers waited over a day and a half to fly from JFK Airport in New York City to Honolulu, Hawaii.

“There are small children, elderly people, and mothers with newborns who were unable to retrieve their baggage due to this delayed flight,” he told the outlet. To make matters even worst, the cheapskates at the airline only offered a $12 food voucher as compensation! According to local news, $12 doesn’t even cover a turkey sandwich at the airport. Great job, everyone!

CREW HAD TO GO AND TAKE NAPS

According to PIX11, the flight was delayed because of toxic fumes that were flowing throughout the airplane.

Umm… if there are toxic fumes that are causing me to not fly for over a full day, I’m not going to just suddenly get on that same plane after the powers-that-be deem it safe. Also, how do you only have one airplane to fly from New York City of all places? And who was the person in charge that thought a damn twelve dollar food voucher would be acceptable compensation for people that just wanted to escape the hellhole that is New York City these days?!

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said the delay was due to a combination of investigating the toxic fumes as well as the flight crew being over their maximum amount of legal work hours and needed to go to the hotel to take a nap.

According to SkyTrax airline ratings, Hawaiian Airlines is classified as a 3 out of 5 star entity with room for improvement.

Gee, ya think?

Hawaiian Airlines passengers were stranded over 30 hours. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

FLYING HAS BECOME A MESS

Even airlines like Southwest and Spirit that have become synonymous with delays, cancellations and utter chaos know that you need to compensate passengers when you screw up their flight. Especially when traveling from NYC to Hawaii. The passengers essentially lost three days of their tropical paradise getaway!

In a sign of just how much of a debacle the airline industry is, the 30-hour delay could have always been worse.

They could have been stuck on a tarmac with no air conditioning during a heat wave with people passing out left and right.