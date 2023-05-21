New York Releases Hilarious Plan To Stop Rampant Shoplifting

Videos by OutKick

New York City is facing any number of major challenges these days.

Chief among them being a dramatic decline in population over the past few years.

Residents are rapidly fleeing for other cities and regions, in search of a better quality of life and less crime.

But the city’s leadership has a plan to tackle one of the most obvious issues plaguing New York businesses: shoplifting.

Shoplifting is up 44% in New York even since 2022.

You might think that the nation’s largest city would focus on increasing penalties to disincentive shoplifters. Or increase police staffing near major retail centers.

Maybe even ramping up enforcement of existing laws.

But that’s what a sane city would do, and New York is not a sane city.

In fact, instead of prosecuting first time shoplifters, the city will give them “intervention programs” instead. And that’s just one of the absurd, nonsensical ideas.

Others include “de-escalation training” for retail employees and neighborhood retail watch groups.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams just unveiled his new plan to combat skyrocketing retail theft in the city.



These are not serious people. https://t.co/ovD5hT7APb pic.twitter.com/WCGai1CRHA — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 20, 2023

I mean, how can this not lower sky high shoplifting rates?

“Kiosks to stop would-be thieves with social service programs?”

What thief wouldn’t walk into a Soho Louis Vuitton store intending to steal a $3,000 bag only to stop when they see a kiosk offering social services?

Great work, Mayor Adams!

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, during a news conference in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Three quarters of New Yorkers said crime was a “very serious” problem in a February Quinnipiac University poll, the highest number since the question was first asked in 1999. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York City Shows Absurdity Of Progressive Governance

At this point it’s almost become a cliché that progressive politicians will come up with ridiculous “solutions” to combat problems they create.

But they just keep on doing it.

San Francisco and New York have both become laughingstocks. Cities where leadership has essentially abandoned all pretense of intelligent policy.

Los Angeles just proudly announced a new bus stop designed for “gender equity.” Complete with outdoor masks in 2023 as well.

Ride Cool!🚏 Today, with @cd1losangeles, we unveiled "La Sombrita" at Union & 3rd! This new design pilot tests a low-cost infrastructure that can be quickly installed to improve the transit experience for those who rely on public transit with better lighting and shade. pic.twitter.com/NCJjXQ2372 — LADOT (@LADOTofficial) May 18, 2023

Now New York’s big plan to help retailers suffering with rampant shoplifting is kiosks, lower penalties and “de-escalation” training.

It’s completely embarrassing and ultimately unsurprising.

Progressive politicians legitimately believe, in the face of all evidence and basic common sense, that their delusional policies have the slightest chance of working.

And when confronted with the inevitable failure, they’ll refuse to acknowledge failure and repeat the same mistakes.

New York is getting what they vote for: some of the country’s dumbest ideas.