Air New Zealand Is Asking People To Weigh Themselves Before They Get On Flight

A national airline is planning to ask passengers to weigh themselves before they get on the flight. Everybody better get the popcorn, ergh I mean celery sticks out, because this should be SOMETHING.

Air New Zealand says that they are asking 10,000 passengers to step on scales before they board international flights in order to better assess capacity data. “We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” said Alastair James, a specialist for the airline. “For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey,” he continued.

Historically, the country’s aviation authority has used an estimated number on what humans and passengers weigh. For those over 13-years-old, they are supposed to weigh 190 pounds (including carry-on luggage) or less.

190 pounds?! In this economy?! With this corn-syrup, coma-induced society we live in? No wonder they have to adjust their data.

Air New Zealand is going to ask passengers to weigh themselves so they can get more data for their flights. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

THIS SHOULD GO WELL…

The airline says that the information won’t be “flying on a screen in front of everyone,” meaning you can find out how fat you are and then sit in misery for your 5 hour flight wondering where it all went wrong.

And no, there are no complimentary cookies or snacks on the flight, damnit!

I think we all know how this is going to work out. Hopefully they have enough lawyers on hand. Actually, RIP to their social media team because they’re about to be inundated with outrage.

There’s certain things that you just don’t talk about on flights. Weight, seat size, face masks – we’ve all seen the drama in recent years.

Just last month, a TikToker that goes by the name ‘Big Curvy Olivia,’ sued American Airlines claiming discrimination because the seat aisles weren’t large enough for her.

Plus size TikToker is arguing that airlines should make plane aisles wider to accommodate larger passengers, calling the current layout “discrimination.”



The woman, who posts to the platform as Big Curvy Olivia, shared a video this week showing herself struggling to traverse a… pic.twitter.com/v6N1ZDTuBx — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) May 19, 2023

And just two months ago, plus-sized airline passengers started a petition demanding that the FAA and airlines give extra seats to them for free because of their size.

It also goes the other way as well. Last year an American Airlines passenger tweeted her complaints to the airline after being “wedged between” two larger individuals. The post went viral.

I am currently – literally – WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight.



This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I'm stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/9uIqcpJO8I — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 10, 2022

Needless to say, good luck Air New Zealand. There’s no way this works out for you.