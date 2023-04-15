Plus-Sized Airline Passengers Create Petition Demanding Free Seats Because They’re Discriminated Against

Videos by OutKick

A plus-sized airline passenger has created a petition demanding that airlines make the skies friendlier for larger passengers.

Jae’lynn Chaney launched the “Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Sized Customers,” on Change.org earlier this week and on her Instagram.

“Air travel should be comfortable and accessible for everyone, regardless of size. As plus-size travelers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying,” the petition begins.

“During a flight from Pasco to Denver, my fiancée was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks and even a refusal to sit next to them, amounting to discrimination,” she continued.

PETITION CLAIMS PLUS-SIZED PEOPLE ARE BEING DISCRIMINATED

Uhm… first off, you can’t be serious that you’re upset that people are mean and may stare at someone. People are a-holes, it’s human nature. The best way to combat that is to be confident and not let them get the best of you.

Although Jae’lynn’s intentions may be noble, she loses her argument when she says that she wants the airlines to GIVE FREE TICKETS to plus-sized individuals.

“All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight,” Chaney wrote.

I mean hell, I may have to start downing some White Castle slides for breakfast, lunch and dinner if it means I’m going to get some free seats out of it.

The impact of weight-based discrimination can be severe and long-lasting, affecting not only the physical but also the mental health of individuals. It's time to put an end to this harmful practice. — Jae’lynn Chaney (@JaeBaeOfficial) April 7, 2023

AIRLINE INDUSTRY IS A MESS

When asked by Fox News Digital about who would cover the additional costs for the airline, Chaney didn’t really have a solution.

“It is difficult to provide a one-size-fits-all answer to the question of who will pay for the policies mentioned in the petition,” Chaney said before adding, “… what is clear is that the mistreatment and discrimination of plus-size travelers is unacceptable and must be addressed.”

A new petition is demanding that airlines accommodate heavier people better. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

In addition to the free seats, the petition is asking for larger-sized bathrooms, priority boarding and additional airport assistance and better training for airline staff.

Yeah, that’s exactly what airplanes are going to do. Just remanufacture planes so that the bathroom is larger.

Maybe Jae’lynn hasn’t paid attention to the absolute mess the airline industry is right now.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s imcompetence comes to mind. And let’s not forget Southwest Airlines ruining people’s Christmases just a few months back.

I’m sure it’s frustrating for heavier and taller people to get around while traveling. But one way to actually get support for your cause is to not make others have to pay more for it, which is undoubtedly what would happen.