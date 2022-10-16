American Airlines Passenger Accused Of Fat-Shaming For Detailing Three Hour Flight ‘Wedged Between Two Obese People’

An American Airlines passenger detailed her uncomfortable flight earlier this week. The flight was made uncomfortable after she found herself “wedged between two obese people.”

Sydney Watson, a political commentator, took to Twitter during her three hour flight from New York to Dallas. She shared pictures and described what her experience was like as the unwilling piece of meat in an obese sandwich.

Sydney Watson/Twitter

She started it off with a tweet that showed the two large individuals sitting on either side of her. Sydney said in the tweet, “I am currently – literally – WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight.”

“This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours.”

I am currently – literally – WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight.



This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I'm stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/9uIqcpJO8I — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 10, 2022

As the flight continued, Sydney revealed that she was being sweat on, couldn’t use her tray table, and had to lean forward to be less crushed.

The leaning forward technique had its own drawbacks. The person in front of her had his seat leaned back and kept hitting her in the head with the seat whenever he adjusted his seat.

I have elected to close my tray table and hold my cup of tea between my teeth because it's jabbing her belly and I can't get it down properly. pic.twitter.com/x62L819Kso — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 10, 2022

Have begun eating my ham sandwich like a hunched over orangutan, head down, facing the floor, squished in my tiny pocket of space, getting hit in the head. No room for my drink bottle. A very sad time indeed.



1 like = 1 prayer — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 11, 2022

Too Skinny To Fly?

After suffering through her ordeal Sydney decided to bring the situation to American Airlines’ attention. She tagged the airlines in a tweet that read, “we need to talk.”

The airlines saw the tweet and responded with an apology. Sort of. While the response did technically include an apology. The airlines also mentioned that their passengers come in all shapes and sizes.

“Our passengers come in all different sizes and shapes. We’re sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight.”

Sydney was less than pleased with this response from the airline.

.@AmericanAir I just experienced getting sweat on, touched without my consent, smacked in the face and subjected to hours of no personal space.



And your response is essentially "too bad"? Is that what I'm getting here? — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 11, 2022

Instead of being looked at as someone who just wanted to be comfortable on her flight, and because we live in an alternate reality right now, Sydney was accused of fat-shaming.

It’s evidently the fault of the person being squished that obese people don’t fit in their own seats, not the fault of the obese people themselves.

The fat-shaming accusations didn’t faze her at all. She stands by everything she said about her uncomfortable flight wedged between two obese people, “So we are clear – I stand by everything I said. And have come to find out what happened to me went against American Airlines own policies regarding overweight passengers. I’d like some reparations pls.”

Sydney also addressed the situation on YouTube after it started to make headlines: