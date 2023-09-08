Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom Turned On The Entire Internet During Lions-Chiefs Game

Videos by OutKick

You know who dominated the night Thursday? Not Dan Campbell. Not the Detroit Lions. Definitely not Kadarius Toney. It was Aidan Hutchinson and his smokeshow ex-model mother, Melissa.

For some reason, the folks over at NBC inexplicably decided to mic up Melissa Hutchinson and Aidan’s pops, Chris, and just kept panning to them throughout the game.

It was odd and everyone noticed on the site formerly known as Twitter, but we’ll get to that in a second.

The main takeaway, though, from the internet in general was that Melissa Hutchinson is a winner and may be ready for her second act. She was crowned Michigan Teen USA way back in 1988, you know.

Cris Collinsworth is a big Melissa Hutchinson fan. DAWG. #ChiefsVsLions — Frontier Sports Talk (@TalkingFrontier) September 8, 2023

Melissa Hutchinson – would — ™️ (@TennesseeMafia) September 8, 2023

Soooo Melissa Hutchinson is a smoke 🔥 — Marcotte (@cj_marcotte23) September 8, 2023

Melissa Hutchinson can get it — 3x 🦊 (@ShadyBP) September 8, 2023

Melissa Hutchinson, All-Pro — pops (@nald_mac) September 8, 2023

Melissa Hutchinson.



How are we. — ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ (@_paultommo) September 8, 2023

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom, Melissa Hutchinson, was the big winner from Thursday night

The internet doesn’t let anything slide. We love making stars during national TV events — anyone remember JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend last year? Elite.

Now, Aidan Hutchinson is an absolute monster in his own right and already has the star-power. Melissa here hasn’t been in the spotlight in decades, but NBC for some reason decided to mic up the parents and let it rip.

How could they not with this kind of analysis?

There was no reason to Mic' Up Aidan Hutchinson’s parents… and then why use it on the broadcast? pic.twitter.com/li2vRrPRgQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023

Yeah, no-brainer. Frankly, after Collinsworth told the world we were about to find out how good two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes really was, I knew we were gonna be in for a treat.

I did not, however, see that coming. Is this gonna be a thing this season? Putting a mic on … parents … so we can hear their binocular decisions?

Whatever, I guess. It worked last night, mainly because Melissa Hutchinson bailed them out and distracted the internet from the real disaster it ultimately was.

NBC may not get as lucky next time.

Buckle up.