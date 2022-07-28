Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa is fired up for Detroit’s upcoming season!

Hutchinson was the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft after a dominating career at Michigan, and fans expect the DE to be an impact player on day one.

Well, if he has his mom’s energy, the Lions are in safe hands.

Melissa shared a message on her Instagram story telling fans, “It is TIME, Detroit!! Don’t know when or where or how, but it is f**king TIME!”

Melissa Hutchinson hypes up the Lions. (Credit: Melissa Hutchinson)

I don’t know much about Melissa Hutchinson, but I do know it’s time for the Lions to stop being one of the most embarrassing teams in the league.

How will Aidan Hutchinson play in 2022? (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’m a gigantic Lions fan. It’s a burden I’ve carried since birth, and during the vast majority of my life, we’ve been trash.

Now, the Lions have some nice pieces slowly coming together, including Hutchinson at DE and Penei Sewell on the offensive line.

Will the Lions improve in 2022? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

At some point, you just have to go out there and start making plays. You can only be rebuilding for so long before towels throw in the towel.

The Lions have seemingly been in different cycles of rebuilding for three decades, and fans have had enough.

Will Aidan Hutchinson be a star for the Lions? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Can Hutchinson carry the Lions the postseason? It’s a tall order, but if his mom has anything to say about it, the Lions are going to be just fine!