After 21 Years, A Fan Has Seen Every Division 1 Basketball Team In Person

More than two decades ago, one college hoops fan embarked on a quest. A quest to see every single NCAA Division 1 Basketball team in person.

As George W. Bush once said (although he probably wants it back): Mission accomplished.

According to The Washington Post, Craig Caswell finally checked off team No. 364 on his list when he caught a game between American University and Lehigh University.

Not sure if Caswell had any rooting interests — you’ve got to figure someone who has seen that many teams play is in it for the love of the game — but Lehigh won.

That game brought Caswell’s arduous journey to a close. The first game he attended was in 2002 and was between Dayton and George Washington. However, it wasn’t until he was in college in 2008 that he really caught the hoops bug.

Caswell went to Bowling Green state and it was apparently sitting courtside for a game against Wayne State that made him a college basketball fanatic.

From there he started hitting up road games and decided to see every D1 team. It was the perfect marriage of two of his favorite things: travel and basketball.

“I thought: ‘I love to travel, and I love college basketball. How feasible would it be to see every team in Division I?’ ” he told The Washington Post. “I was determined to basically consume as much college basketball as I could going forward. All the years since have involved a lot of deliberate planning to try to achieve that goal.”

He said his wife was integral in helping him accomplish the feat, which took him to 131 different venues across the nation.

There was no word on how Caswell celebrated the achievement (it seemed worthy of a congratulatory cake at the absolute least), However, one thing is certain: he’s not done going to college basketball games.

“This feels more like a milestone than a conclusion,” Caswell said. “I’ll still go to more basketball games this season and beyond, only now with a fresh air of confidence with this achievement under my belt.”

