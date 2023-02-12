Nasty College Basketball Brawl Causes Benches To Clear And Fans To Fall, Leads To Multiple Ejections

Videos by OutKick

Saturday’s college basketball game between UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara ended in fireworks. A nasty brawl saw both benches clear in an effort to break things up and led to multiple ejections.

The incident occurred with just over three minutes left in the second half of a 14-point game.

Gauchos grad transfer Andre Kelly swatted Aggies sophomore Ty Johnson’s shot attempt at the rim. As UCSB took off on a fast break, Kelly turned to Johnson. He appeared to have some words for the man he just rejected.

Moments later, as the two jawed back and forth, Kelly raised his arms. He connected with Johnson, who hit the deck pretty hard. Understandably, Johnson was not happy and hopped right up off of the floor to get in Kelly’s face. Play was stopped and it only escalated from there.

UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis’ benches cleared.

Kelly shoved Johnson and the two locked up. As their teammates rushed in to break things up, the skirmish went to the ground. It took place right in front of the courtside seats.

Fans sitting along the sideline were caught up in the brawl as Kelly and Johnson scrapped at their feet. Some were even knocked to the floor.

UCSB fans ended up hitting the deck.

Security officers, coaches, players and even UCSB students swarmed to the scene. It took some time to get the two parties separated.

Eventually, after multiple jabs were exchanged on the floor, Kelly and Johnson were pulled off of one another. Officials went to the replay, reviewed the footage, and determined that both players would be headed to the locker room early. Probably Definitely the right call!

This heated moment between UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara led to both players being ejected 😨



(clip in the middle via @amontgomerylive) pic.twitter.com/fUMzxsbg19 — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) February 12, 2023

UC Santa Barbara went on to beat UC Davis by 10. Neither side continued the beef after Kelly and Johnson were ejected, and the clock wound down without further issue.

The Big West has yet to address the basketball brawl, but suspensions are surely imminent for both players.