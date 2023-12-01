Adidas Body Bags Kevin Durant On X, Calls Aging NBA Star ‘Dusty’ In Now-Deleted Post

Videos by OutKick

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant learned the hard way that if you’re going to fire a shot at one of the biggest footwear companies on the planet — Adidas — you best not miss.

Durant is known for his propensity to mix it up on X. He’s been at it long enough to have been trading shots with fans behind burner accounts back when it was called Twitter.

However, this time Durant used his main account to fire a haymaker at Adidas. Durant commented on a video of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards talking about who in the NBA he’d like to see try out his signature pair of sneakers.

He said, Durant and the man himself quickly shot the idea down.

Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers. https://t.co/6dxKV55QPi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 1, 2023

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers,” Durant said.

Now, Durant has a deal with Nike, Adidas’ main competitor. He probably wouldn’t be contractually allowed to wear them even if he wanted to throw on a pair of them MFers.

However, Adidas took the jab about as humorlessly as you’d expect a German shoe company would and went on the attack in a since-deleted tweet.

Man Adidas ain’t have to do Kevin Durant like that 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/MUQZcHRWvR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 1, 2023

The tweet from Adidas read, and I quote: “u dusty bouta retire soon anyway.”

End quote.

Kevin Durant Learned That Adidas Is Not To Be Trifled With

That was something, huh? Well, whichever social media manager went rogue and proved to be a real company guy/gal either had a higher-up tell them to delete it or they got cold feet because they wrapped it soon after it went live, but fortunately for the rest of us, screenshots last forever.

I used to be an all-in Adidas guy. I just found them comfortable, but then they started getting weird on us, I looked elsewhere. If I said that sharp tongue on social media didn’t at least make me consider moseying down to the nearest Adidas outlet store, I’d be lying.

However, let this be a lesson to all who want to talk smack to footwear companies: choose your targets wisely. KD messed with the bull and got the horns in this instance. I mean, we’re talking about Adidas. They put up with Kanye’s nonsense for years until he made the relationship entirely untenable. They’re not scared of Kevin Durant.

Durant may have stumbled into the wrong target. Had he said, “No way I’d be caught dead in a pair of Keds,” he would have been fine. I’m sure the Keds social media accounts haven’t been too active as of late.

There are probably tumbleweeds blowing through it right now… come to think of it, do they even still make Keds?

