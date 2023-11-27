Adam Schefter Says 7-10 NFL Coaches Will Get Fired This Year, So Who’s It Going To Be?

Videos by OutKick

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich just 11 games into his first season. Reich became the second NFL coach to lose his job this season after the Raiders let Josh McDaniels go earlier this year. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes many more are coming, too.

Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee show Monday and said that he expects 7-10 head coaching vacancies over the next several months.

Ron Rivera is on his way out in Washington, so that leaves at least four more to hit the low end of Schefter’s range.

"I believe we're gonna have anywhere between seven and ten Head Coaching changes this year..



NFL Head Coaches Most Likely To Lose Their Jobs

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

I’m on record — many times — saying that Staley gets way more criticism than he deserves. However, there’s no question that he’s done in Los Angeles. Sitting at 4-7 with Justin Herbert at quarterback and home fans chanting “Fire Staley” does not portend a long future for the head coach.

Plus, the Chargers job is an attractive one since they have their quarterback and he’s already under a long-term contract. There will be no shortage of suitors, and that’s why Staley figures to get the boot. Whether that happens during the season or after, Staley is on borrowed time.

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

I don’t think Patriots owner Robert Kraft fires Bill Belichick, per se. But, it’s clear that it’s time for the two sides to part. Belichick helped deliver six Super Bowl trophies, so he’s earned the right to walk away on his own terms.

Look for a headline after the season that reads something along the lines of “New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick agree to mutually part ways.” Will Belichick continue coaching? Probably, because he wants to prove he can win without Tom Brady. Does he replace Brandon Staley in Los Angeles? Perhaps.

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is a coach killer, and Eberflus is set to be the latest victim. The team fired Matt Nagy after Fields’ rookie season and hired Eberflus. The team is 6-22 through his first 28 games, so expect ownership to make another change.

Expect Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus to be one of the NFL head coaches looking for work after this season. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Although, the Bears have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way. There’s a chance that a winning streak + Fields playing well that Eberflus earns one more season. Unlikely, though.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bowles took over after Bruce Arians stepped aside. Tom Brady retired and the team replaced him with Baker Mayfield. After a promising 3-1 start, the Buccaneers have lost six of their past seven games. Bowles is a defensive-minded coach whose defense just gave up 27 points to the Gardner Minshew-led Indianapolis Colts.

After losing Brady, the team needs to start its rebuild. That means they probably hire a young up-and-coming head coach and try to pair him with a young quarterback. They also have an aging receiving corps that they need to replenish.

That makes this job an interesting one to perspective candidates. There’s a lot of work to be done, but the path to success in the NFC South is clear because no team in the division is particularly good.

NFL Head Coaches Who COULD Lose Their Jobs

If those four coaches are out, that puts us at seven head coaches, the low end of Schefter’s prediction. But, to get to 10, we have to consider guys who MIGHT lost their job, but aren’t guaranteed to.

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

I don’t think the Giants will fire Daboll, but they could. After a surprising first season where the team reached the postseason, they absolutely fell apart in year two under Daboll. Actually, the fact that this team has four wins is nearly miraculous given the state of the roster.

Tying his future to Daniel Jones probably wasn’t a great career move, but Jones’ injury issues this season along with a porous offensive line might allow Daboll an offseason to try and correct the issues. If he stays, though, the leash will not be long next season.

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

The Saints should fire Dennis Allen, but they might not. That’s all going to depend on how this season plays out. In a very winnable NFC South, the Saints are just 5-6 this season and tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the division lead. Realistically, though, these teams are just fighting to sneak into the Wild Card round to lose to the Dallas Cowboys.

Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons and Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints are NFL head coaches who deserve to be fired, but might survive thanks to coaching in the NFC South. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Practically by default, the Saints have the best quarterback in the division in Derek Carr. That’s not a ringing endorsement of Carr, but rather an indictment on the rest of the NFC South signal-callers. Still, this division was the Saints to lose. If they do, expect Allen to rightfully take the fall.

NFL Head Coach Who SHOULD Lose His Job, But Probably Won’t

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith sucks. I’m not afraid to say it. He’s a bad head coach with a terrible attitude whose completely unsustainable record in one-score games makes him appear more competent than he actually is.

The Falcons roster is quite strong outside of the quarterback position, so Smith gets credit for “elevating poor quarterback play.” Except, he doesn’t. The rest of the talented players on that team, including three Top 10 picks in the past three seasons, do that.

Quite honestly, GM Terry Fontenot deserves a ton of credit. If he can get a competent quarterback and a decent head coach, the Falcons should be a player next season. But, the team probably won’t fire Smith and he’ll continue to win just enough games to keep his job but not enough to actually capture any trophies.

There’s 10 NFL head coaches on that list, but don’t expect all of them to go. Plus, there’s always room for a surprise or two. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay previously considered retirement, so he’s a possibility, too, though I find it hard to believe the Rams fire him.

Matt LaFleur is an outside candidate, as well, but the Packers are overachieving and Jordan Love improved from a rough stretch. I think he’s safe, but you never know.