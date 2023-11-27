‘Fire Brandon Staley’ Chants Break Out In Primetime Matchup Against Ravens

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

Chargers (4-7) coach Brandon Staley is a ‘dead man walking’ as calls ramp up for team owner Dean Spanos to fire the HC.

Here to remind us of the pain to come for Staley were fans chanting “Fire Staley” at So Fi Stadium in primetime Sunday night.

LA fell early to the dominant Baltimore Ravens (9-3), prompting chants from the fans.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Brandon Staley facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chargers fans from the field to the nosebleeds banded on running Staley (23-21 coaching record) out of Tinseltown for sabotaging Justin Herbert’s potential.

Time Is Running Out For Brandon Staley

Many thought Staley was lucky enough to survive Week 11’s 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

From the jump, Staley coached scared against a red-hot Ravens team. Staley angered the fans early in the game with a 12 men on the field mishap in the opening defensive drive, leading to the Chargers’ burning of a timeout.

Former Giants lineman Geoff Schwartz reacted to LA’s flawed start and blamed Staley for the hiccup. “Why do the Chargers need to fire Staley … 12 men on the field on the first defensive snap. Timeout used. This is why. Continued sloppiness by the team.”

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Chargers head coach Brandon Staley during pregame warmups before a game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA fans reached a boiling point at the end of the third quarter when the offense committed an eye-rolling delay of game penalty.

With the fans calling for Staley’s job and the team’s fall in the AFC, one more loss may be the difference between employed and fired come Monday morning.

Baltimore delivered a huge (and final?) blow to Staley’s standing with the Chargers, beating LA, 20-10.

The seat has never been hotter for Staley. Throw Chargers general manager Tom Telesco on the burner, too.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Brandon StaleyLos Angeles Chargers

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply