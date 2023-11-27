‘Fire Brandon Staley’ Chants Break Out In Primetime Matchup Against Ravens

Videos by OutKick
Chargers (4-7) coach Brandon Staley is a ‘dead man walking’ as calls ramp up for team owner Dean Spanos to fire the HC.
Here to remind us of the pain to come for Staley were fans chanting “Fire Staley” at So Fi Stadium in primetime Sunday night.
LA fell early to the dominant Baltimore Ravens (9-3), prompting chants from the fans.
Chargers fans from the field to the nosebleeds banded on running Staley (23-21 coaching record) out of Tinseltown for sabotaging Justin Herbert’s potential.
Time Is Running Out For Brandon Staley
Many thought Staley was lucky enough to survive Week 11’s 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
From the jump, Staley coached scared against a red-hot Ravens team. Staley angered the fans early in the game with a 12 men on the field mishap in the opening defensive drive, leading to the Chargers’ burning of a timeout.
Former Giants lineman Geoff Schwartz reacted to LA’s flawed start and blamed Staley for the hiccup. “Why do the Chargers need to fire Staley … 12 men on the field on the first defensive snap. Timeout used. This is why. Continued sloppiness by the team.”
LA fans reached a boiling point at the end of the third quarter when the offense committed an eye-rolling delay of game penalty.
With the fans calling for Staley’s job and the team’s fall in the AFC, one more loss may be the difference between employed and fired come Monday morning.
Baltimore delivered a huge (and final?) blow to Staley’s standing with the Chargers, beating LA, 20-10.
The seat has never been hotter for Staley. Throw Chargers general manager Tom Telesco on the burner, too.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
Fire Brandon Staley? No… another Brandon chant gets comically misidentified by the media. They were really chanting, “F**k Biden’s VP”