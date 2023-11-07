Samuel L. Jackson Suggests Rams Consider Firing Sean McVay After Loss To Packers With Brett Rypien Playing QB

Videos by OutKick

Actor Samuel L. Jackson apparently wants a second career as a sports analyst. Jackson hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the Colorado Buffaloes after a loss to Oregon State on Saturday. On Sunday, he moved on to the NFL and suggested the Los Angeles Rams think about firing head coach Sean McVay.

“At what point do we start the Rams coaching conversation??!!” he posted.

At what point do we start the Rams coaching conversation??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 5, 2023

Actor Samuel L. Jackson is wrong about Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay

On the real, though, Sean McVay is a tremendous head football coach. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory just two seasons ago.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson isn’t impressed with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The team regressed last season thanks to poor health from their best two players, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Yes, they lost badly against the Green Bay Packers but, once again, Matthew Stafford was hurt.

The Rams are 3-6 on the season. That’s not great. However, their roster is depleted after selling the farm to win that Super Bowl.

Sportsbooks gave them a 6.5 over/under for their season win total, so expectations weren’t particularly high for them entering the year.

They’re on a bye this week and hopefully get Stafford back after that. They still have games left against Arizona, Washington, New Orleans and the New York Giants.

Which means, they can still hit seven wins and best their expectations.

That’s a victory for McVay this season and if the Rams did decide to let him go, he’d have no shortage of other teams lining up at his front door.