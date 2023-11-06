Samuel L. Jackson Rips Colorado Without Mercy As Deion Sanders And The Buffs Fall To 4-5

Videos by OutKick

Samuel L. Jackson is throwing in the towel on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado lost 26-19 to Oregon State over the weekend to fall to 4-5, and it was a comedy of errors to close out the game.

None was worse than waiting until there were two seconds left in the game to burn the team’s final timeout. Seriously, what was Deion doing?

Colorado waited to use their final timeout with two seconds left pic.twitter.com/3PBiVaCPPM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Turns out Samuel L. Jackson might not even have made it to that point of the game. He tweeted Saturday night that the team’s DC “can’t get his guys to stop a baby carriage” and Sheduer Sanders (originally misidentified as Shilo Sanders) “is going to end up playing wheelchair football behind that OLine.”

He ripped the team to his 8.6 million X followers and then made it clear he was done watching. The shine is certainly off of the Buffaloes.

@CUBuffsFootball Brain Farts all around, the OC can’t call 3 run

plays to get off the field! The DC can’t get his guys to stop a baby carriage!! Shiloh can barely walk & is going to end up playing wheelchair football behind that OLine!! My rage is better served watching villains… — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 5, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson drags Colorado during loss to Oregon State.

Colorado being 3-0 feels like a different lifetime ago. Remember when Colorado was ranked and the hottest topic in the sport?

Deion Sanders and company are 1-5 since beating Colorado State in overtime. One win in the team’s last six games! It’s a bloodbath for Sanders and his team.

To make matters worse, the team now has one of the most famous people in the country publicly roasting them and turning off the game. The shine isn’t just rubbing off. It’s completely gone for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Colorado is 4-5 after losing to Oregon State. Samuel L. Jackson publicly ripped the team. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Buffaloes close out the season against Arizona, Washington State and Utah. Deion Sanders and his team need two more wins to make a bowl. Does it look like there’s two wins left on that schedule? I certainly don’t think so. Tough times for Colorado. Definitely send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.