Aaron Rodgers Details The Time He Saw A UFO: ‘It Went Out Of Sight, And Nobody Said A Word’

Videos by OutKick

In one of the least surprising developments one could imagine, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers claims that has seen a UFO. The future Hall of Famer went into detail about his UFO sighting during the season finale of ‘Hard Knocks.’

Rodgers claims that he had his encounter with a UFO back in 2005, just before he was selected 24th overall in the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The QB was staying at a former teammate’s house in New Jersey when was abruptly woken up in the middle of the night. He walked outside, and there it was, a UFO.

“It just didn’t seem like normal, and I heard some rustling downstairs,” Rodgers said on the season finale of “Hard Knocks.” “So I got up, walk downstairs, it’s a beautiful night, and [we] walked outside, and up in the clouds, we heard this sound, and we saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky.”

“And it was like a scene out of ‘Independence Day’ when the ships are coming into the atmosphere, and they’re creating this, like, kind of explosion-type fire in the sky.”

"Did we just see what we think we just saw?"



Aaron Rodgers details a UFO sighting 🛸



Stream the #HardKnocks finale now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/reQgankPod — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2023

“We saw this incredibly large object and froze, as anybody would, because, you know, what the hell is going on? Eventually, it went out of sight, and nobody said a word. We just stood frozen.”

Rodgers then went on to explain that he remembered hearing a sound like fighter jets chasing said object, but was unable to find any reports in the news in the days following.

READ: WAS AN ALIEN PHOTOGRAPHED CASUALLY STROLLING ALONG A RIVER IN BOLIVIA?

It’s without question one of the more generic UFO stories ever told – Rodgers even mentioned the movie ‘Independence Day’ – but hey, who knows.

The one thing Rodgers has going for him when it comes to folks actually believing his story is that it goes back to 2005 well before this latest craze online about aliens and UFOs. There is also that whole thing we as humans have vastly downplayed when earlier this summer a House Subcommittee hearing essentially confirmed that aliens are real.