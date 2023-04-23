Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Return As NFL Draft Nears

Videos by OutKick

Hold onto your Cheeseheads.

At first, it appeared that Aaron Rodgers to the Jets was a “done deal.” New York needed a QB; the Green Bay Packers were no longer invested in Rodgers; and the mushroom man himself wanted out of GB.

Then momentum halted as talks stalled for weeks. Reports stated that the Jets reportedly balked at the Green Bay Packers’ trade demands when it comes to trade compensation.

It’s been a true rollercoaster following the will they/won’t Aaron Rodgers saga. Rodgers has gone through the motions of a dramatic blockbuster trade. Spanning darkness retreats, cryptic crystal shopping and open declarations to get traded to the Big Apple, it’s a mystery if this deal will ever get done.

So where does the trade stand heading into NFL Draft week?

READ: PACKERS REPORTEDLY DISGUSTED WITH AARON RODGERS

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the signs are turning green for a Rodgers trade to New York to happen this upcoming week.

Per Rapoport, trade discussions have resumed between the Jets’ front office and Green Bay. While no deal is reportedly imminent, there’s optimism that a deal can be reached in the coming days. The Packers are likely keeping their deadline of April 28th, as reported by OutKick’s Armando Salguero. All eyes zero in to get a deal before the NFL Draft’s second-round selections.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Will the Packers-Jets get a deal done for Rodgers?