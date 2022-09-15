Aaron Rodgers Makes It Crystal Clear If He Plans On Changing How He Plays

Aaron Rodgers has no intention of changing the way he plays the game.

The Packers are 0-1 after getting run off the field by the Vikings to open the season, and the biggest cause for concern is the lack of a receiving game in Green Bay.

In week one, Rodgers threw for 195 yards on 22/34 passing and tossed an interception in the 23-7 loss. No receiver had more than 46 yards, and Christian Watson had an all-time bad drop.

Christian Watson is, in fact, the perfect replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling pic.twitter.com/7MUgB10VIu — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers not changing his playing style.

“I’ve got to play the same way. I don’t play the way I played in 2011, [but] I’ve got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I’m not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who’s out there, who we’re throwing to and how we’re gonna actually make some hay and score some points,” Rodgers told the media Wednesday when talking about the young receiving corps’ issues and whether or not he plans on changing anything, according to ESPN.

He also made it clear while speaking to the media he holds his young receivers to a high standard because he knows they can get there.

The latest on the Packers, how Aaron Rodgers is approaching the growing pains on offense and Allen Lazard’s status from this evening’s @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/VOC2z9Qymy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 14, 2022

Given how absolutely unbelievably bad the Packers looked against the Vikings in the passing game, all options should be on the table.

Is it really a good idea to tell the media you’re just going to keep doing your thing? Even if it’s the best option, it certainly sounds a bit tone-deaf.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t plan on changing his style of play. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Packers got boat raced by the Vikings. Maybe, just maybe, don’t make claims about not changing and just waiting for the receivers to improve.

Fans don’t want to hear that at all. Fans want to hear how the team is adapting, not how things are holding steady.

Aaron Rodgers talks receiving problems in Green Bay. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The good news for the Packers is their next game is against the Bears. Even though Chicago won week one, Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears and it should be an easy bounce back game. If things go wrong in week two, Rodgers is going to face some very tough questions.