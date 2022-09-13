Aaron Rodgers Addresses Failed Block Attempt: ‘Better Athlete Would Have Stayed Up’

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and, as usual, commented on a variety of topics. He discussed, in-depth, how and why the Packers lost to the Vikings on Sunday.

One of the highlights was McAfee showing Rodgers’ attempt to block Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith on a reverse. The attempt didn’t go well for Rodgers. But, to his credit, he had a sense of humor about it, saying that “a better athlete would have stayed up there.”

THIS WAS AWESOME



"A better athlete probably would have stayed up there" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kLrwPe9xZE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2022

In addition to the poor block attempt, Aaron Rodgers talked about the big drop by rookie Christian Watson. The drop cost the team an easy touchdown. Again, to his credit, Rodgers did a nice job of talking around it. But it’s pretty difficult to defend what was a horrendous drop.

Christian Watson is, in fact, the perfect replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling pic.twitter.com/7MUgB10VIu — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

“There’s not much to say to Christian after that one,” Rodgers said. “That was obviously a great route by him … drops are gonna happen. They suck more when it would have been a walk-in touchdown … there’s gonna be drops, you hope not for a touchdown again, at least not a bomb touchdown.”

It was the first offensive play of the game for the Packers and they dialed up a bomb to the rookie who could have scored a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of his career. But, it was all for naught.

Aaron Rodgers Is Probably Jealous The Vikings Have Justin Jefferson

After the game, cameras picked up Aaron Rodgers going up to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson — who exploded for a 9-184-2 receiving line — and telling him he was the best player in that game. Which, to anyone who watched it, was quite obvious.

“I’ll tell you what I told Justin after the game, I said he was the best player on the field,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I meant it, I didn’t say that tongue-in-cheek. I’ve been a fan of his since I watched him in college. He’s a dynamic player who is an excellent route-runner.”

He then compared Jefferson to his former favorite target, Davante Adams.

“I’m sure, as any good player should do and would do, he’s probably watched the best at his position over the last couple years. And that would be, probably, Davante Adams. A lot of his release stuff looks pretty similar to [Adams] … Justin, obviously, was the difference in the game.”

Aaron Rodgers could only watch as Justin Jefferson torched his team’s defense over and over again. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It’s probably tough for Rodgers to see Jefferson rack up those numbers on the other side. Plus, he surely checked on his old buddy Davante Adams who had 10 catches on 17 targets for 141 yards and a score in his Las Vegas Raiders debut.

The Packers tried to add to their receiving corps this offseason, moving up to draft the aforementioned Watson in the second round and later grabbing Romeo Doubs in the fourth round. But clearly neither of them — nor Allen Lazard, who missed this game with an ankle injury — is near the level of Jefferson or Adams.

Aaron Rodgers realizing Kirk Cousins has Justin Jefferson and he has … Christian Watson. pic.twitter.com/t4i9fX3Fmx — OutKick (@Outkick) September 11, 2022

This Is Not New Territory For Packers

It’s worth remembering that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were dismantled in their opener last season against the New Orleans Saints before rallying to a 13-win season and second-straight MVP for Rodgers.

They’re heavy favorites to get back on track this week. They face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football and are currently installed as 10-point favorites at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.