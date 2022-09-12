Aaron Rodgers Looked Visibly Upset During Embarrassing Loss To Minnesota

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to briefly lose his cool Sunday against the Vikings.
Minnesota absolutely hammered the Packers 23-7 to open the season, and a broadcast camera picked up the four-time NFL MVP letting his frustration boil over on the sideline late in the second quarter.
It’s not hard to understand why Rodgers was so upset during the loss to the Vikings. Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the team.
Rodgers threw for just 195 yards on 22/34 passing with an interception and no touchdowns. He also had to endure one of the worst drops fans will see all season when Christian Watson failed to catch a guaranteed touchdown.
When the passing game turns into a disaster and you only rush the ball for 111 yards, it doesn’t take much for a QB’s anger to boil over.
Add in the fact the Vikings are Green Bay’s bitter rival, and it becomes very easy to understand why Rodgers lost his cool.
To his credit, he didn’t throw or smash anything. He just looked to be sharing his opinion in a very blunt fashion.
The good news for fans and the team is that it’s just one game. The Packers still have an elite QB under center in Aaron Rodgers and whenever you have that in the NFL, you always have a chance. However, if the Packers drop a few more games in a row, things could quickly implode.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Packers management are fools, should have traded him and used the money and picks for O line and wr’s…….
Skol!