Aaron Rodgers Looked Visibly Upset During Embarrassing Loss To Minnesota

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to briefly lose his cool Sunday against the Vikings.

Minnesota absolutely hammered the Packers 23-7 to open the season, and a broadcast camera picked up the four-time NFL MVP letting his frustration boil over on the sideline late in the second quarter.

Aaron Rodgers showing some frustration on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/YXfuKilYPN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2022

It’s not hard to understand why Rodgers was so upset during the loss to the Vikings. Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the team.

Rodgers threw for just 195 yards on 22/34 passing with an interception and no touchdowns. He also had to endure one of the worst drops fans will see all season when Christian Watson failed to catch a guaranteed touchdown.

Christian Watson is, in fact, the perfect replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling pic.twitter.com/7MUgB10VIu — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

When the passing game turns into a disaster and you only rush the ball for 111 yards, it doesn’t take much for a QB’s anger to boil over.

Add in the fact the Vikings are Green Bay’s bitter rival, and it becomes very easy to understand why Rodgers lost his cool.

To his credit, he didn’t throw or smash anything. He just looked to be sharing his opinion in a very blunt fashion.

Aaron Rodgers looked incredibly frustrated during loss to the Vikings. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news for fans and the team is that it’s just one game. The Packers still have an elite QB under center in Aaron Rodgers and whenever you have that in the NFL, you always have a chance. However, if the Packers drop a few more games in a row, things could quickly implode.