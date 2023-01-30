Packers Prefer To Dump Aaron Rodgers: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers might be fully ready to move off Aaron Rodgers.

Once again, the NFL world is focused on Rodgers’ future and whether or not he’s played his last snap for the Packers.

A recent report seems to indicate the franchise is leaning heavily towards cutting him loose via a trade.

“League sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation,” Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The main factor in Green Bay’s decision to want to dump Rodgers is “driven by financial reasons,” according to the same report.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million fully-guaranteed extension with the team last season. He’s owed $59.5 million next season and $49.25 million in 2024. That apparently might be too much for the Packers to want to work with.

What will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers do?

Decision time is looming for the Packers, and judging from the information fans know at this time, it definitely looks like the team is leaning towards cutting him loose.

That would also seem to line up with Rodgers’ behavior after losing in week 18 to the Lions. The Packers QB was asked for a jersey swap, but declined.

For some reason, he wanted to hang onto his jersey from a loss to the Lions. Was it because he knew it was the last time he’d wear the green and gold?

The Jets have been named as a possible landing spot for Rodgers, and the team hiring his old OC Nathaniel Hackett has only further fueled those rumors.

Given how badly the Jets need help at QB, it definitely makes sense they might at least pick up the phone and make a call.

If Rodgers has really met the end of his time in Green Bay, he’ll leave behind a fascinating legacy. He won a Super Bowl and four MVP awards, but the team regularly failed to meet expectations in the postseason.

There were also multiple dramatic offseasons, including the one the team is currently going through. Fortunately, it sounds like a decision will be made sooner than later. It should be interesting to see what the Packers do with the face of the franchise.