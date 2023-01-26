New York Jets Reportedly Hire Failed Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett As Offensive Coordinator; Team Eyeing Aaron Rodgers Next?

Several NFL reporters say the New York Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Mike LaFleur.

Hackett served as the Denver Broncos head coach for just 15 games before being fired by the team. Prior to Denver, Hackett served as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21.

When the Broncos hired Hackett, many believed the goal was to have him bring Aaron Rodgers with him.

Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers worked together for three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Are the New York Jets looking to reunite the pair? (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, that never materialized and the Broncos instead traded for Russell Wilson. The move did not work out and left Hackett out of a job.

There’s no guarantee the Jets are trying the same maneuver, but the parallels are interesting.

The Jets have already been linked to Rodgers and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers are seriously considering trading Rodgers this offseason.

Schefter hinted about the Rodgers possibility on Twitter after breaking the Hackett news.

A gift to sports-talk radio for days to come: New Jets’ OC Nathaniel Hackett has a lot of friends with the Packers, for whatever that is worth. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2023

Will Jets ask Hackett to help facilitate Rodgers trade?

The short answer is no. Although that seems to make a lot of sense for many people (although admittedly not this writer), Rodgers does not control his future. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause and the Packers do not need his sign-off to send him anywhere.

That being said, Rodgers has been in Green Bay since 2005. He delivered four MVP trophies and a Super Bowl victory. The team probably wants to show some good faith to future players that they are willing to cooperate to some degree.

The Jets clearly need a new starting quarterback, as the team benched former #2 overall pick Zach Wilson several times. Although they have stated that they remain committed to Wilson, there is no way they go into next season with him as the starter.

Rodgers won two MVP awards in three seasons with Hackett as offensive coordinator (2020 & 2021) and played much more poorly this season without him.

Nathaniel Hackett previously served as offensive coordinator for the Jaguars and helped a Blake Bortles-led offense to the 2017 AFC Championship game.

Perhaps they believe Hackett can work some magic with Wilson.

However, pursuing Rodgers seems like the logical move. Will Hackett finally be able to bring the star quarterback with him?

Or will this be another failed attempt to reunite the pair?