Aaron Rodgers had no interest in giving up his jersey after losing Sunday night to the Lions.

There had been a lot of speculation going into Sunday night whether or not it would be Rodgers’ final game at Lambeau Field.

At the age of 39, it seems like the sun is definitely setting on his time in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers denied a jersey swap after losing to the Lions. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Well, you can expect rumors to explode after he refused a jersey swap with Jameson Williams. When the rookie receiver asked for his jersey, the future hall of famer responded with, “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game.



Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”



Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Why didn’t Aaron Rodgers swap his jersey?

If speculation about Rodgers’ future wasn’t already off the charts, you can guarantee it will be now. The fact he refused to give up his jersey is very interesting. It’s very interesting to say the least.

If this was a regular season game, nobody would care. Hell, nobody would even have noticed, but this wasn’t a random regular season game.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It was the final game of the regular season, the Packers got eliminated from making the playoffs and there’s serious belief Aaron Rodgers’ time in the NFL is nearing an end.

Why would this game mean so much to him that he would want to keep the jersey? The most logical answer seems obvious, right? It’s because he wants to keep the jersey from his final game with the franchise. There’s no other reason that really sticks out.

Rodgers always indicated a decision on his future wouldn’t come until the season was over. Well, the season is now over for him and the Packers. That means a final decision could come at any moment. While it’s impossible to say for sure, it definitely looks like the Packers QB is leaning one way, judging from how important his jersey from Sunday night is to him.