Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Possibly Playing His Last Game At Lambeau Field

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem overly interested in contemplating his future with one regular season game left.

The Packers play the Lions this Sunday in Green Bay in primetime, and with a win, Aaron Rodgers and company will be the seventh seed in the NFC. That means the Packers won’t have a single home game in the postseason. With speculation swirling about Rodgers’ future, it could be his final home game.

When asked about the situation Wednesday, Rodgers said it’s on his mind, but no decisions about his future will be made until the season is over, according to Ryan Wood.

If #Packers win Sunday, they’ll be NFC’s 7th seed. That means no more games at Lambeau Field. Asked Aaron Rodgers if he has clarity on this potentially being his last game at Lambeau. He acknowledged possibility will be on his mind, but reiterated decision will come in offseason. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 4, 2023

Rodgers also said he hopes Packers fans don’t sell their tickets to Lions fans. He wants Lambeau Field to be packed with only green and gold with the playoffs on the line.

Aaron Rodgers hopes #Packers fans are less willing to sell tickets to Lions fans than they were Vikings fans last week: “There was a lot of purple in the stands. They weren’t very loud as the game went on, but there was a lot of purple. Maybe there will be less blue this week.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 4, 2023

What does the future hold for Aaron Rodgers?

Obviously, it seems highly-unlikely the Packers trade Rodgers in the offseason. Why would they? He’s still an elite QB, and the team has been firing on all cylinders since working through some serious growing pains.

The Packers have won four straight and control their own fate. It’s hard to see a scenario where Green Bay decides to dump the face of the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers won’t make future plans until the season is over. (Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

Now, would he retire? It still seems unlikely, but it’s probably more likely than a trade. Rodgers is 39 and will turn 40 at some point next season if he keeps playing.

Rodgers has never attempted to project that football is his only passion. In fact, he’s been very vocal about the fact he football isn’t his own priority. He literally went and hosted “Jeopardy!” in his free time.

So if a split is reached, it would seem more likely he decides for life after football than getting traded.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Either way, he apparently won’t make a decision until the season is over. That could be in just a few days or it could be weeks if the Packers pull off a deep run.