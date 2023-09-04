Aaron Rodgers Applauds Novak Djokovic’s Anti-Vaxx Stance In Instagram Post From U.S. Open

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers and Novak Djokovic have two things in common: They’re both elite professional athletes and both on team anti-vaxx, at least when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers reminded the world about his opinion on the vaccine when he shared a photo of Djokovic at the U.S. Open.

Rodgers became just the latest A-list celebrity to take in some tennis in Queens over the weekend. During his straight-set win over Borna Gojo, he decided to tip his cap to Djokovic with an Instagram story.

While your eye immediately goes to the caption Rodgers wrote at the bottom of the photo, the Jets quarterback did a bit of editing to the photo and crossed out the side-court advertisement for Moderna.

In case his followers didn’t notice Moderna crossed out, he also used the hashtag ‘novaxdjokovic.’

While Rodgers faced serious scrutiny after not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic and then later testing positive, he didn’t have it half as bad as Djokovic.

Djokovic was barred from even entering the United States and was forced to miss last year’s U.S. Open because he made the personal decision to not receive the vaccine. The Serbian was also detained and later deported from Australia ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. He returned to the Grand Slam earlier this year to win what was the 10th Australian Open of his career.

Next up for The Joker is a quarterfinal matchup with Taylor Fritz, who he holds a 7-0 all-time record against the American.

