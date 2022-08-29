Aaron Rodgers Claims He Once Played While On A Very Powerful Drug

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers once played a game after taking Percocet.

Percocet is a highly-controlled narcotic that contains oxycodone and is used to treat severe pain. Generally, you wouldn’t think you’d take a narcotic right before stepping on the field, but Rodgers told Joe Rogan the NFL used to be the wild west when it came to dealing with managing pain.

Aaron Rodgers talks with Joe Rogan about how the NFL used to manage pain. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“The pain management, especially with our sport, is fascinating to see how things are ‘treated.’ I use quotations on treated because, up until probably a decade ago, it was easily accessible to get oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted. … you played [on painkillers], definitely,” Rodgers explained to Joe Rogan when talking about how pain is treated and managed in the NFL, according to Bleacher Report.

The Packers star went even further when he claimed he once played a game while on the narcotic.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he once played a game while on Percocet. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“[I played] on Percocet. It was more for pain management, so I wasn’t taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately. Here’s the thing: I had knee issues for a long time, and you take anti-inflammatories. You’re taking anti-inflammatories, they all come with a warning: If you take this more than a few weeks, you’ve gotta get your blood tested because it can do damage to your liver. There are so many things you can take now, anti-inflammatory things, that are natural, that don’t cause damage to your body,” Rodgers explained to Rogan.

You can listen to the full interview between Rogan and Rodgers below.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has opened up about taking substances. The Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP made waves when he revealed he used ayahuasca, which is a “psychoactive brew.“

Now, he’s shined a light on the NFL apparently handing out pain pills back in the day. It’s worth noting he did say this was about a decade ago.

The way he phrased his comments certainly made it seem like the league has gotten better with the issue of giving out painkillers.

Aaron Rodgers claimed he played on Percocet. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Still, there’s no doubt the league won’t be happy about one of the most famous players in league history openly talking about playing while on a highly regulated drug.