Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think the NFL is going to be overly happy with Aaron Rodgers recent experimentations.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he’d taken ayahuasca, which is a “psychoactive brew originating from the Amazon that is traditionally used during religious ceremonies in South America,” on his journey of self-love, and Sharpe thinks the league’s leaders might have something to say about it!

“I don’t know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics, but whatever it takes. It seems weird to me,” the former NFL tight end explained to TMZ when talking about Rodgers taking some substances the NFL might not be happy about!

Sharpe further added, “I mean, he did it. It’s too late now. I’m sure the NFL is probably going to give him a call and say, ‘That’s not a good look.'”

Sharpe probably isn’t wrong! There’s zero shot the league’s leaders are pumped about Aaron Rodgers talking about taking psychedelics that cause hallucinations.

Not judging! Just pointing out basic facts for everyone here! The NFL protects its image at all costs. That’s simply a fact.

Roger Goodell’s entire mindset is to protect the shield above all else.

Now, a four-time MVP is talking about taking hallucinogens. Yeah, Goodell is probably going to want to have a talk with Rodgers.

