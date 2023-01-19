Aaron Rodgers Gearing Up For Ayahuasca Trip As He Contemplates NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers has a ton of free time on his hands over the next seven months, and you know what that means?!

Time to go on one hell of a trip!

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show earlier this week, and said he’s ready to get back on the ayahuasca train now that he doesn’t have to prepare for an NFL game any time soon.

“There won’t be another sitting and ceremony before the decision, I can tell you that,” Rodgers said. “Perhaps after.”

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t rule out more ayahuasca trips. But Blu of Earth may not be invited.

Aaron Rodgers, Blu of Earth, go on ayahuasca trip

Let’s go! It was a pretty tough year for Rodgers and the Packers, all the way up to the end when they somehow lost – at home – to the Detroit Lions in a win-and-in Week 18 game.

To make matters worse, his (maybe ex?) girlfriend, Blu of Earth, was apparently trapped in Peru last month during civil unrest and we have no clue if she made it out.

Rodgers and Blu, if you recall, made ayahuasca famous last summer when it was revealed they went on a three-day bender with the stuff.

Blu had to eventually shoot down vicious rumors that she was a witch, but that’s another story for another day.

Back to the ayahuasca, which is a “psychoactive brew originating from the Amazon that is traditionally used during religious ceremonies in South America” and has hallucinogenic effects.

Aaron Rodgers and (maybe ex?) girlfriend Blu of Earth.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love and that’s what ayahuasca did for me,” Rodgers said last summer. “[It showed me] how to unconditionally love myself.”

Not Blu, though. The three-time NFL MVP unfollowed her on Instagram last month, so who knows how his next trip will be? Or who it’ll be with?

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of journey Aaron goes on from here. He’s once again debating whether he wants to continue playing football or not, but did say he can with another MVP “in the right situation.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the ayahuasca helps him see exactly what – and where – that situation is.

Stay tuned.