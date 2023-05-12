Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari Call Out Senator Feinstein’s Shady Stock Purchases

Videos by OutKick

The New York City media is going to LOVE Aaron Rodgers if he continues to have takes like this. And by love, I mean freak out.

The recently signed New York Jets quarterback took to Twitter on Thursday to show support to former Packers teammate and friend David Bakhtiari’s callout of Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein.

“Finally, Dave. #ThisGifIsForYou,” Rodgers tweeted along with a gif of Ryan Reynolds waking up and ‘seeing the light.’

SKETCY TRANSACTIONS

Bakhtiari had called out Feinstein over financial disclosures that look, uhm, questionable to say the least.

“How are we as a nation just ‘cool’ with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight,” the offensive tackle said as he quote tweeted Feinstein’s peculiar “financial transactions.”

The issue stemmed around a post by the “unusual_whales” Twitter account (which by the way is a MUST follow. Seriously – it’s the only account holding our corrupt leaders accountable).

The must-read thread shows just how corrupt our elected representatives are. These are the people that are supposed to work FOR the people, and yet continue to line their own pockets and play us for fools.

How are we as a nation just “cool” with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight. https://t.co/B4JEUe0Fx1 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 11, 2023

FEINSTEIN’S SHADY DEALINGS

Bahktiari took issue with some of Feinstein and her husband’s sketchy stock purchases.

Some of them are a real doozy. A head-scratcher if ya would.

For example, Feinstein apparently had a closed-session hearing on COVID before the rest of us knew anything about what was about to ruin America for the next three years. Curiously, she and her husband suddenly sold millions of dollars of stock immediately after and right before the market collapsed.

Feinstein reportedly attended Covid hearings by the CDC in early Jan 2020.



Afterwards, her husband sold between $1.5 & $6 million in stock Allogene Therapeutics amongst others.



The stock market collapsed shortly afterwards.



Feinstein was cleared by the DOJ. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 10, 2023

And this one which screams out “NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS!”

On Dec 4, 2009, Feinstein & her husband bought $1 million in Amyris Biotechnologies. It was their only transaction the entire year.



Weeks after, the company was awarded a $24 million governmental grant.



Later, Feinstein introduced her own bill that benefited Amyris Biotech. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 10, 2023

Coincidence? Never!

In July 2011, the Postal Service entered into an exclusive contract with the real estate firm CB Richard Ellis Group.



Feinstein’s husband was the chairman of the company’s board of directors.



Furthermore, he served on the global development counsel on Obama’s counsel. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 10, 2023

LIB MEDIA WILL LOSE IT OVER RODGERS

The examples continue in the Twitter thread of the American people being duped by Feinstein since her being elected to the Senate in 1992.

But it’s not just Feinstein that Bakhtiari has issue with; it’s essentially the whole system. If they’re against the people, then he wants them out, regardless of political party.

The point wasn’t a left or right. Your view is the part of the problem. Distracted by sides. Not focused on the action from the position. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ passive tweet to Bakhtiari is great.

Although Jets fans love Rodgers and think that he’s the second coming of Jesus, I mean Namath, the liberal media still can’t stand Rodgers over that whole vaccine thing.

For Rodgers to do more than “just play sports,” would be HILARIOUS to watch as the media runs around in circles losing their minds and formulating absurd narratives in their small brains.

Not here at OutKick though.

Instead, we praise people who question authority and call out BS as we see it.

So when a future NFL Hall of Famer calls out an 89-year-old Senator (who should have retired years ago) for potential insider trading, we are all for it.