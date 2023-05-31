Aaron Rodgers’ Agent Reportedly Told Packers In 2021 To Fire The GM Or Trade Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers finally traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason. But according to a report from The Athletic, Rodgers’ agent, Dave Dunn, wanted that for his client in 2021. That, or for the team to fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Following the Packers loss in the NFC Championship in 2020, most thought they’d use that offseason to improve a team one win away from the Super Bowl.

Instead, they traded up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love. Love became the first offensive player the Packers selected in the first round since 2011.

This obviously didn’t sit well with Rodgers who had just won the league’s MVP award. With Love on the roster, Rodgers repeated as MVP. And, the team again felt flat in the postseason, losing in the Divisional Round to San Francisco.

Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers during the NFL Divisional Round. The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

During that offseason, according to The Athletic, is when Dunn sent his demand to the team’s brass.

“According to a source associated with the team who was granted anonymity to candidly discuss the sensitive dynamics between the front office and the star quarterback, early in the 2021 offseason, Dunn, Rodgers’ agent, called Packers president Mark Murphy with a request: Fire Gutekunst or trade Rodgers,” the report reads.

“Murphy did neither. Months later, news broke that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, but the Packers held firm.”

Aaron Rodgers remained with the team, but missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons thanks to a Week 18 loss against Detroit.

And, of course, the rest is history. Rodgers locked himself in a darkness retreat, looked within, and discovered he needed to be a New York Jet.

He seems to be very happy about the move to the Big Apple.

But all that matters is how happy Aaron Rodgers makes Jets fans in January and February. And that remains to be seen.