A Formula 1 Street Circuit Is Now A Call Of Duty Map

It remains to be seen how many people were clamoring for a real-world Formula 1 street circuit to be added to the next Call of Duty game, but if you were one of them, then this is pretty cool news for you.

Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit, which is the site of F1’s Singapore Grand Prix, will appear in the game as a multiplayer map.

We understand that, with our agreement, @infinityward have announced they designed a Grand Prix map as a part of the #MWII Beta. This is right, and the map will be playable for the 2022 Beta. We will be playing on Grand Prix in #MWII this year. pic.twitter.com/8kbaSEkChU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

You won’t see any branding for actual teams on the Formula 1 grid — or even Formula 1 itself for that matter — but it seems like the developers took their time to put together a pretty authentic-looking version of the circuit.

Just going off of the short promotional clip tweeted out by the official Call of Duty account, you can get a great look at the pit lane and the garages, which again, save for the obvious lack of any real-world branding, look pretty good.

The cars themselves look a touch generic, but still not half bad. Even more impressive is that despite all the explosions, shrapnel, and things catching on fire, the drivers are still on track putting laps. You love to see that kind of dedication.

It’ll be interesting to see if this map is a hit with Call of Duty fans who aren’t necessarily Formula 1 fans. Will it garner universal a universal “meh,” divide the fan base, or will it be so popular that it causes a noticeable decline in Kyler Murray’s production?

It’s clear that Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward is just the latest in a recent slew of entertainment companies trying to capitalize on Formula 1’s recent surge in popularity. It’s smart. F1 is hot right now thanks in large part to the overwhelming success of Netflix’s docuseries Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

Hollywood picked up on this too. Apple Studios is working on a film starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, fresh off of making the highly-successful and critically acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has also signed on to that project as a producer

