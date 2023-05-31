A Fan Tried Taking Zach Bryan’s Guitar And It Didn’t Work Out So Well

Videos by OutKick

Hands off the merchandise!

A country music fan learned very quickly that one does not touch a musician’s guitar – especially in the middle of their show!

Country star Zach Bryan – who has been on an absolute tear as of late – wasn’t having any of if over the weekend when an overzealous fan tried taking his guitar as the musician was walking through the barricaded aisle.

A TikTok video has gone viral that shows the All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster star telling venue staffing to “Get her out of here,” after they had a serious grab on his guitar when he was walking by.

Bryan later went on Twitter and explained that the guitar was his personal one that has been “everywhere” with him which is why he took umbrage with the fan’s reaction. He said there were no hard feelings though… sort of.

I give J-45’s out at a lot of concerts.

The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together.

Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out https://t.co/qGDhqkpeSg — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 30, 2023

“RIP FOR A RIP”

Bryan later followed up saying that he understands what the live concert experience is like, but added that “if you try to rip it [his guitar] out of my hands, I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course.”

I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 30, 2023

Bryan has been known to be generous during his live shows throughout his career, regularly gifting fans one of his J-45 guitars (that go for around $3,000).

Heck, he even let a fan come on stage and play the saxophone after seeing him at an Aspen airport!

Clearly this fan took things to the extreme though, leaning over and really trying to snag his guitar from him. Hundreds of fans applauded Bryan on social media for standing up for himself and setting boundaries now as his stardom is only going to get larger.

Hopefully future fans know that if a musician is near you during a show – just high five them or sing their lyrics, but please don’t actively try to take their instruments. Otherwise, you may be listening to the remainder of the concert from the outside the venue.