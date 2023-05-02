Zach Bryan Delivers In New Video For ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow,’ Which Certainly Gives Off Kings Of Leon ‘Beautiful War’ Vibes

Videos by OutKick

There are certain musical acts that come onto the scene and put the world on notice. Philadelphia Eagles superfan Zach Bryan is one of those musicians.

After his new music video for ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow‘ dropped on Monday, the gritty sounding musician added a new layer to his portfolio. Not only has Bryan burst onto the scene like a bad habit, his music delivers a sense of heartbreak and triumph that has been missing in country music for a while.

The days of Florida-Georgia Line delivering ‘Bro Country’ are over, thank goodness.

If a group wants to come along and make that type of music about riding in a pickup truck with top down, while adding in some horrible rapping, have at it. But what Zach Bryan has done over the past two years is put those artists back in their own category.

It wasn’t country music then, and it still isn’t today.

If we had more Chris Stapleton’s and Zach Bryan’s, maybe country music wouldn’t have taken such a bad rap for all those years. Yes, we’ve still got George Strait playing every so often, and Garth Brooks going on a stadium tour that only Taylor Swift could make look small.

The music video put out today immediately took me back to the Kings of Leon video for ‘Beautiful War’. Two brothers fighting, one of them dies and the other ends up in jail, but puts on a show in a bull-riding contest, with actor Garrett Hedlund playing the part of the locked-up cowboy.

Maybe you find it similar, you be the judge.

What we got from Zach Bryan on Monday was similar, even though I have no idea if Kings of Leon was an inspiration.

The ‘Something In The Orange’ singer, who recently released a live album from the Red Rocks Amphitheater, is currently enjoying his tour of Europe. Playing in front of a sold-out crowd in Dublin, it’s easy to tell why this guy is so likable.

Man, seeing @zachlanebryan enjoy the hell out of his first shows in Ireland is just fantastic.



That big ole smile when they started it up. @Warnermusicirl pic.twitter.com/FqGAkpYFxx — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 26, 2023

Credit to Zach Bryan for finding something different to separate himself from other artists right now. I don’t know of another artist who is delivering songs on a daily basis, while sitting in his living room studio. He’s having a good time and bringing sold-out crowds with him wherever he goes, so I’d expect this songwriter to be around for a long time.

Just like Chris Stapleton, both these guys have turned their incredible ways of laying down lyrics into successful music careers, with Zach Bryan storming onto the scene.

I look forward to seeing what’s next, especially after this Oklahoma Smokeshow.