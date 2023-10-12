A Delusional Mike Greenberg Believes Jets Are Going To Playoffs And Rodgers Will Return Week 13

Videos by OutKick

Greeny might have been smoking the green with his latest Jets take that Aaron Rodgers would not only be returning this season, but that the franchise will make the playoffs!

The ESPN Get Up host made the bold claim earlier this week while actually believing that if the Jets can somehow keep it close in the coming weeks and pull off some victories, that their injured quarterback Rodgers will make a miraculous comeback to lead the team into the postseason.

Mike Greenberg, who doesn't seem to be kidding, is banking on Aaron Rodgers returning in Week 13. pic.twitter.com/eNGveU31gR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 10, 2023

BOLD TAKE OR DUMB TAKE?

Greeny was partaking in a segment with Dan Graziano, Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth who were all debating who would be the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC. Whereas everyone else said Tua and the Miami Dolphins, Greenberg went with Gang Green because of course he did.

“I once again am staying with the Jets,” Greenberg exclaimed. “I’m telling you right now, if the Jets keep it to .500 by Week 12, Aaron Rodgers is coming back! He’s coming back!! And he’s going to do exactly what Brady did. They were .500 with like three or four games left in the season, his first season in Tampa – they caught fire, he got fire, and the next thing you know, they win the Super Bowl. Aaron can do it.”

Although I appreciate Greenberg’s Jets fandom, we need to talk about some facts here. Rodgers is about to be 40-years-old in December. To think that he can recover quicker than other athletes that have had Achilles injuries is more like a ridiculous take simply because he IS 40. And to compare him to Brady’s historic seventh Super Bowl LV run is even more of a stretch because Brady had two working Achilles and oh yeah – is Tom Brady!

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Keith Olbermann blaming his Achilles injury on not being vaccinated

"Get your fifth booster, Keith" pic.twitter.com/eTrrJ5iIx3 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 15, 2023

GREENBERG BELIEVES RODGERS WILL RETURN

Shortly after his what’s expected to be a season-ending Achilles tear during their season opener, Rodgers hinted that he could return this year by the playoffs (and definitely not Week 13, Greeny). Most NFL and medical analysts believe any return at all this year would be a stretch.

Who knows, maybe Greeny was still hyped up from that monumental victory over the Denver Broncos – who by the way are absolutely terrible. That won’t be easy. By Week 12 they’ll face the Eagles, Giants, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins and Falcons.

Yeah, they aint going .500. Not with Zach Wilson leading the team.