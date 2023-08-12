3-Year-Old Leaves Home To Walk To McDonald’s Alone

Videos by OutKick

McDonald’s may have just found its new child star.

Three-year-old Aiden Phiffer put his mom thru quite the scare this past week after she awoke from a nap that started next to her two twins, only to find one of them missing.

Upon realizing Aiden wasn’t in the house or at the neighbor’s, mom immediately called 911 to report her child missing.

In a now viral clip with millions of views, Michelle Phiffer explained the harrowing-turned-hilarious ordeal that showed a toddler’s love for some Mickey D’s.

3-YEAR-OLD REALLY LOVES MCDONALD’S

“He was not in the house. He was not in the basement. He was not in the front yard or the backyard,” Michelle explained. “I really started to get nervous when he wasn’t in our neighbor’s yard. I thought that’s where I’d find him. They have a bunch of rocks, and he likes to line them up and play with them.”

After the cops arrived “within seconds,” they showed mom a photo of a small child who was spotted at McDonald’s!

A child was reported missing before being found at McDonald’s by police. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images)

MCDONALD’S OPENED IN 1940

Sure enough that was Aiden, who mom said absolutely loves the fast food chain. When she walked into the restaurant with the police and asked what he was doing, Aiden said he was hungry for his favorite meal — fries, chicken nuggets and apple splices.

Apparently Aiden has a craving like a drunk college kid in search of a midnight snack and decided to make the half a mile trek all by himself. The three-year-old even put on his sneakers before leaving the house!

I actually give him props. God knows there’s been plenty of times I’ve run to White Castle or Taco Bell without any shoes on.

Phiffer says she has since installed child-proof safety locks and latches on the doors so neither Aiden nor his twin sister can wander off on their own.

Aiden sure lived up the McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” slogan to the fullest!