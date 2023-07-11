Zion Williamson Talks Diet Struggles, Says He Doesn’t Like Sitting On The Bench (Despite Doing It A Lot)

Videos by OutKick

Zion Williamson has a lot on his plate and one of those things is keeping the wrong foods off his plate.

It has been an interesting few weeks for the as-it-currently-still-stands New Orleans Pelican, and he recently opened up about how hard it is to stick to a healthy diet.

Zion took some time to talk about his dieting struggles in an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Gilbert’s Arena.

“It is hard to diet at your age?” Williamson was asked.

He confirmed that, yes, indeed it is.

“It’s hard, man. I’m 20, 22, have all the money in the world – well, it feels like all the money in the world. It’s hard,” Williamson said.

“I’m at that point now, because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me. I don’t want to say older because they get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there.”

Zion Williamson Said He Doesn’t Want To Sit On The Bench

Williamson has always been under the microscope when it came to fitness and dieting, and not just because he’s listed at 6’4” and 285 pounds. He’s routinely missed long stretches of play and appeared in less in just 29 games this past season.

Then couple that with some of the completely insane stuff that has been happening in his orbit this offseason, and well, if that’s not a recipe for stress eating, I’m not sure what is.

The rest of us will hit the McD’s drive-through after a rough day. Imagine if a scorned pornstar had you in her crosshairs for weeks. You would also think dieting was difficult.

The former Duke standout also touched on how he doesn’t like sitting on the bench in street clothes, even though that’s what he has done more often than not over the last few years.

“I’m a hooper. When I’m sitting on the sidelines watching my teammates in certain games they’re losing, I know if I was out there, I could change the outcome,” he said.

“What I want people to know about me is I just want to hoop. I want to be out there. Nobody wants to just sit on the sideline. I think that’s what I want people to understand. I don’t want to be on the sideline. Y’all think I want to sit over there hurt? I don’t.”

