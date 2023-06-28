Zion Williamson In DEEP Trouble After Scorned Pornstar Moriah Mills Suggests She Is Pregnant

Videos by OutKick

Adult entertainer Moriah Mills keeps finding ways to terrorize New Orleans Pelicans star, Zion Williamson. Her latest bit of news may be the most damning, if true.

Mills suggested on social media that she is pregnant and is heavily suggesting that Zion is her baby daddy. She posted a video of a positive pregnancy test.

Zion Williamson In More Hot Water With Pornstar Moriah Mills

Mills added a poll at the end of her video; she asked followers for advice on kid names “Junior” or “Zoriah.” So yeah … Mills is calling out Zion Williamson. She added an ultrasound shot of a child, which tends to arrive in a woman’s second trimester (18 to 20 of pregnancy).

Considering Moriah Mills’ past allegations of cheating against Zion, this could be damning for the 22-year-old Pel.

While Mills’ online behavior continues to draw criticism for “clout chasing,” New Orleans fans still hope that the face of their NBA franchise would show more common sense than to mess with a pornstar — also amid a relationship.

Mills went as far as tattooing Zion’s name to her face, which was likely a social media stunt to keep herself in the headlines.

The OnlyFans All-Star has been on an all-out vengeance campaign since Zion announced that he is expecting with his girlfriend.

At one point, Mills threatened to release sex tapes featuring Zion, an announcement that got her banned from Twitter.

Williamson has battled a turbulent offseason thus far. The Moriah Mills headlines compound the New Orleans Pelicans’ rumored interest in trading Zion away.

From his spree of injuries, and problems with keeping off weight, to now dealing with salacious headlines, Zion has been a headache for New Orleans.

Soon we’ll know if Mills’ latest social media post is a stunt or a sign of more trouble to come for Zion.

Maybe it’s just a “food baby.”