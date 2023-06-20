Twitter Suspends Moriah Mills After She Threatens To Release Zion Williamson Sex Tape

Videos by OutKick

Be gone, side piece! New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson must have friends at Twitter HQ. As of Tuesday afternoon, pornstar Moriah Mills’ account has been suspended by the social media platform.

Rather than having to insert ‘Moriah Mills’ into your search engine, here’s the proof:

For the uninformed or pure of heart, Williamson has endured a controversial back-and-forth with Mills after the pornstar came out alleging cheating allegations after Zion announced the expectancy of his first child with girlfriend Ahkeema on June 6.

Mills recently threatened to release “revenge porn” featuring Zion after weeks of contention with the Pels star. And it looks like threatening to show off Zion’s willy (i.e., extortion) landed her in Twitter jail.

She tweeted on Monday, “NBA I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon.”

Easy there, Moriah.

Sadly, the 22-year-old basketball phenom can’t stay out of those rumors Mills.

New Orleans is reportedly fed up with Williamson’s off-the-court scandals involving Moriah Mills and with Zion’s inability to stay healthy on the court.

Zion has missed 114 out of 302 possible games in his career. New Orleans selected Williamson with the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.