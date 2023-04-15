Pelicans VP on Zion Williamson’s Health Struggles: ‘A Big Part Is On Him’

Videos by OutKick

You can’t help someone who doesn’t help himself. And Zion Williamson is a prime example.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick played in just 29 games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He didn’t play at all in the previous season.

And according to Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, Williamson might be to blame for some of his health struggles.

“I wish I could immediately pinpoint the answer. I think a big part is on him,” Griffin said. “I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit better.”

(Photos by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)

Griffin seemed to affirm the suspicion that Williamson isn’t taking care of himself the way he should be.

“I think putting him in the best position to succeed is important,” Griffin said. “And I think his participation is a big part of that.”

Earlier this week, Zion Williamson put on a show during pregame warm-ups.

He threw down 10 dunks, including one or two his thunderous windmill efforts, and showed no signs of a strained hamstring that has kept him out of every Pelicans game since Jan. 2.

Then, he changed back into street clothes to watch his teammates lose to Oklahoma City.

But Griffin said Williamson wasn’t physically cleared to play.

“He was playing one-on-none. He went up and windmill-dunked pregame,” Griffin said. “That’s not the skill set that makes you capable of playing 5-on-5 basketball. So for people to now say, ‘He chose not to play basketball,’ that’s nonsense. That’s not factual.”

Williamson has struggled with his weight over the past couple of years.

And as OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau reported, Williamson looked at least six pounds over the 295 contract-clause limit that will go into effect soon. His new five-year, $231 million contract will start before next season. He is guaranteed $193 million of that deal, and he’ll make more if he keeps his weight down.

Regardless, the Pelicans need to figure something out. But the solution starts with Zion Williamson.

The ball is, quite literally, in his court.