Gilbert Arenas Shares Incredibly Dumb Reaction To Zion Williamson’s Porn Star Drama

Gilbert Arenas’ reaction to Zion Williamson’s current drama is proof he probably shouldn’t be handing out advice to young men.

The New Orleans Pelicans star is in the middle of some serious social media chaos after porn star Moriah Mills publicly flamed him following a gender reveal with a different woman.

Mills shared several text messages allegedly from the NBA star that can be found on her social media accounts. Stephen A. Smith weighed in with a pretty rational take about how you simply have to be smart. The ESPN star said “you can’t always police” what another person will do, which is 100% accurate.

Unfortunately for Gilbert Arenas, his take was far less nuanced.

Gilbert Arenas offers up all-time bad Zion Williamson take.

Instead of laying everything out like Stephen A. and weighing the good with the bad, the retired NBA player thinks Zion Williamson is just doing his thing. He tweeted “Live ya best life, Zion Williamson” with a video about how the Pelicans star is actually smarter than anyone making fun of him.

“Ja Morant in the strip club paying $50,000. Zion has in-house entertainment from his girl. You can’t get no better than that. He at home watching TV and he like, ‘Babe! Babe! Come on,'” Arenas said as he started to throw cash around.

Zion Williamson faces heat due to porn star drama with Moriah Mills. Gilbert Arenas offered him terrible advice. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The former Washington Wizards star further added, “All the NBA players laughing at the man, when you go to the strip club spending hundreds of thousands and he has it all in the crib. ‘Hey, babe, shake it for daddy real quick.’ Why didn’t I think of that? Hey, ladies, if you all stripping, you all see I got ones on deck. Come on to the crib. I don’t have to leave the house.”

To be clear, it’s not exactly obvious who Arenas is referring to when talking about throwing money on a woman in Zion’s house. Is it Mills or someone else? Either way, it’s bizarre.

Live ya best life, Zion Williamson‼️ pic.twitter.com/pKHbqmELzk — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) June 8, 2023

This is absolutely awful advice from Arenas.

This is a terrible for multiple reasons. First and foremost, there’s nothing wrong with inviting people you want to spend time with over to your house.

However, do we really want to encourage young millionaires with huge platforms to invite random women over so they can throw cash on them? Is that really a good idea? Is that the advice we want to share with young men?

What could possibly go wrong? For one, what happens if they just don’t want to leave? Or, what if they turn out to be insane and now know where you live and the layout of your house. But, yeah, go off, Arenas!

Second, Arenas seems to think you can throw money on women and then just ask for it back. I’m not an expert on transactions of that nature, but that doesn’t seem like airtight logic. So, Zion is supposed to make it rain and then ask for the cash back at the end of the night? Good luck with that.

Zion Williamson is in the middle of some serious drama. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

There is safety in numbers.

Third, and this is uncomfortable but true, there’s safety in a strip club you don’t have in your house. You know the number one reason Las Vegas hotels tell people to not hire prostitutes and bring them to their hotel rooms? There’s nothing that can realistically be done to protect you if things go sideways. A man was recently killed in Las Vegas under those exact circumstances. Unless you have private security, there’s not much you can do if half a dozen people show up while you’re making it rain. At least in a strip club you’re in public with security, and there’s safety in numbers.

It’s amazing how Stephen A. and Arenas’ takes are on totally different ends of the spectrum. The ESPN host correctly pointed out you can’t police what people do. The moment they walk out the door with videos or photos, you have no control. His wise advice.

Meanwhile, Arenas is trying to hype up Williamson with incredible strange advice.

As I wrote about with Matt Araiza, just because something isn’t illegal doesn’t make it very stupid. Making risky sexual decisions with people you don’t really know – especially those without nearly as much to lose – is very stupid. Inviting women over so you can throw cash around is also about as dumb as it gets. Just learn to make smarter decisions, and you’ll have fewer headaches in life.