Zach Wilson Is SO Back After Hitting ‘The Griddy’ To Celebrate His First-Career Receiving TD On Electric Trick Play

Zach Wilson is back. After missing six weeks and the first three games of the regular season following arthroscopic knee surgery, the 23-year-old quarterback was on the field for the Jets on Sunday.

Zach Wilson and Max Mitchell celebrate after Wilson’s touchdown against the Steelers. (Getty Images)

His first touchdown of the season, however, was rather unconventional. It marked the first catch of his career. Wilson was targeted once in 2021 but did not make the catch.

On Sunday, Zach Wilson made the catch and it was a big one.

Early in the second quarter of New York’s game against Pittsburgh, Wilson and the offense lined up on second-and-goal from the two-yard-line. What happened next was a lot of fun.

Rather than handing the ball off to his tailback, Wilson handed the ball off to Garrett Wilson, who went in motion for the (literal) Jet sweep. Rather than running into a swarm of Steelers defenders, the rookie wide receiver handed off to Braxton Berrios for the double reverse.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson snuck out into the flat and was all by himself away from the defense on the far side. He was insanely open as Berrios got the ball from his receiver counterpart.

From there, Berrios set his feet, threw back across field and connected with his quarterback for six. It was the first receiving touchdown of his career, which is more than another New York pass-catcher.

Zach Wilson has more receiving touchdowns in his NY career than Kenny Golladay #Jets — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 2, 2022

The double reverse pass couldn’t have worked any better. New York left the Pittsburgh defense completely confused and Zach Wilson scored with ease.

ZACH WILSON IS BACK AND CATCHING TOUCHDOWNS.



📺: #NYJvsPIT on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/95ssqnYCaC pic.twitter.com/WrOzZN5K7l — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

After finding paydirt, Wilson made it very clear that his knee is okay by hitting ‘The Griddy.’

Take a look:

It wasn’t the best Griddy ever, but it definitely wasn’t the worst— that title belongs to either Kirk Cousins or Mike Gesicki. Wilson’s rendition of the viral dance was way better than those two.