Mike Gesicki Is Going Back To The Lab After Getting Roasted For All-Time Awful Griddy

The Miami Dolphins pulled an epic comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and tight end Mike Gesicki played a big role. He caught a crucial touchdown in the second half that sparked a 35-point second half.

His celebration, however, was abysmal. Gesicki tried his best to hit ‘The Griddy,’ but he failed.

Miserably.

The Griddy, made most famous by Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase at LSU and then in the NFL, is a dance out of New Orleans. It was created by Allen Davis and has exploded across the internet, sports, and the entire world.

Here is an example of how it is done properly from the guy who started it all:

Gesicki’s attempt on Sunday was an example of how not to do it. He had no swag in his step.

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Take a look at Gesicki’s attempt at The Griddy, which looked exactly how my 61-year-old father would try to do the dance, but at a much faster speed:

In response to Gesicki’s Griddy attempt, the internet had a field day.

And rightfully so! These are some of the best reactions:

Mike Gesicki might have done the worst griddy in NFL history. Nonetheless, great touchdown grab. — Isaac Edelman (@IsaacEdelman) September 18, 2022

Mike Gesicki hitting the griddy after that TD: pic.twitter.com/R8XxSQcNjA — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 18, 2022

Mike Gesicki been practicing his griddy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/91A6z88D8G — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 18, 2022

Naw im not letting that mike gesicki griddy slide 😭 — TRUZZZ ✞ (@brandonleuschel) September 18, 2022

Gesicki's griddy was worse than that of Thielen and Kirk — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) September 18, 2022

Fortunately, the Dolphins won the game, so Gesicki was in pretty good spirits when he got back to his phone and saw the global roast. He eventually commented on his dance and said that it looked much better in the mirror at home. Now he is going back to the lab to try and get better.

Griddy Gesicki 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3VidTTgXT8 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 19, 2022

Will we see another Gesicki Griddy? Will it be better the second time?

Only time will tell, but it can’t get much worse. At least he had a sense of humor about the whole thing, because if he had hit that Griddy and lost… that would have been a very rough day at the office for the 26-year-old.