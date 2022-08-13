Details Emerge On The Severity Of Zach Wilson’s Injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson might have dodged a major bullet Friday night.

During a preseason game against the Broncos, the second-year quarterback hit the dirt after appearing to suffer a non-contact knee or leg injury.

The immediate fear was the dual-threat quarterback tore his ACL. However, it sounds like the team is optimistic that didn’t happen.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh told the media the team believes Wilson’s ACL is “supposed to be intact.”

#Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that he has no update on the knee of QB Zach Wilson, though he adds that the ACL is “supposed to be intact.” He’ll wait for the MRI for full results. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2022

ESPN further reported there’s a chance Wilson re-injured his PCL. If that’s the case, he might only be out a few weeks.

Did New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tear his ACL? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the optimism from the Jets proves to be justified and Wilson doesn’t have a torn ACL. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially with an injury that will knock them out the rest of the year.

The reality of the situation is that non-contact injuries are always incredibly scary, and they almost never turn out well.

Zach Wilson might have injured his PCL. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As soon as Wilson made that cut, it was clear something happened. Like I said, the first guess was his ACL was blown.

Fortunately, it sounds like he managed to not suffer a season-ending injury.

Jets believe Zach Wilson didn’t tear his ACL. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Let’s hope he’s back on the field as soon as possible.