Worry for Zach Wilson ACL Tear In First Preseason Game

Injuries are the No. 1 worry in preseason games and that is why starters sit. The New York Jets have reason to worry for their young star quarterback.
The video analysis impression from the Sports Injury Central doctors is a right knee ACL tear.
As Wilson cuts upfield, his outer left knee appears to shift and give way. He takes another halfhearted step but goes down. He is listed as questionable but has not returned to the field. A confirmed ACL tear would mean the end of his season and surgery.
In my two decades of NFL team physician experience for the Chargers, we knew by physical exam of a knee ligament tear but the team would wait for a MRI to announce bad news.
There is only one video angle here, given it is a preseason game so there may be a sliver of hope. However, the track record of video impressions being correct is at 95%. Let’s hope the video lies.
