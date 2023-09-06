Zach Bryan Teases More New Music With Powerful Clip

Videos by OutKick

It looks like Zach Bryan has more music on the way.

The rising neo-country music star recently released his latest album “Zach Bryan,” and every single song is awesome. It’s an emotional roller coaster and exactly what fans were hoping for.

However, he’s not going to rest for very long. Bryan tweeted a video Tuesday previewing new music. The 72 second clip shows that Bryan is planning on keeping his momentum rolling.

“Do you think God’s a graceful man? Going to send me to hell or slap my hands. Love me like my father always did. Or I need to know mama if I got room to grow on you,” the young star passionately sings in the very short X clip.

You can watch the full clip below.

gonna send me to hell or slap my hands



only thing to do on the ol’ farm at 6 am pic.twitter.com/vGL187xaCe — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 5, 2023

Zach Bryan teases more new music.

To tell you just how popular Bryan is, that video above has more than 645,000 views in less than a day. People simply can’t get enough of Zach Bryan.

It’s not a mystery why he’s so popular. The world craves authenticity as it’s seemingly rarer than ever. Few things in life feel faker than the entertainment industry.

That includes music, movies and TV. It feels like a lot of entertainment is produced for mass consumption and completely lacks any authenticity.

Zach Bryan’s entire brand is about taking people a real and often painful journey. The former Navy sailor is authentic to the point where it gets a little too real at times.

Zach Bryan teases new music with powerful X clip. The neo-country star is one of the most famous singers in the country. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Authenticity sells and Bryan has plenty of it.

How have fans reacted? They’ve reacted by making him one of the most famous singers in the world. It’s no different than why Taylor Sheridan can’t miss when it comes to producing awesome shows and movies.

People respond to stuff they feel connected to. In a world craving authenticity, those who provide it are awarded in a big way.

It appears that’s exactly what Zach Bryan will do whatever upcoming music he has loaded in the magazine.

Zach Bryan teases new music with viral X clip. He also recently released a new album. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

I suggest you listen to “Zach Bryan” if you haven’t already. The entire album is outstanding, and we now wait for whatever the country star might release next.