Zach Bryan Releases New Album, Takes Fans On An Emotional Roller Coaster: LISTEN

Zach Bryan’s new album dropped Friday, and it’s every bit as great as advertised.

The neo-country music superstar had been teasing new music for a significant amount of time ahead of the Friday release of the album named after himself.

Bryan has skyrocketed to the top of the country music by being incredible raw and authentic with listeners. His songs tells stories that play with your emotions and he takes listeners on intense musical journeys.

Zach Bryan releases new album titled after himself. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

It’s no different with “Zach Bryan.” The entire album is outstanding. There’s no song that sticks out as the best, and I don’t say that as a bad thing.

I say that as a compliment. Every single track is incredible. “Zach Bryan” opens with a poem titled “Fear and Friday’s” and it’s off to the races from there.

Personally, I love his duet with Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything,” but there’s literally not a bad song on the entire album. You can listen to every song.

The rising country star doesn’t miss.

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here right now? Is this the kind of reaction women have when they listen to Adele? I feel like it must be.

Zach Bryan simply doesn’t miss when it comes to releasing incredible music. All he does is drop hit after hit and has fans up in their feels.

It’s truly incredible how talented the 27-year-old singer is. He dropped his first albums in 2019 and 2020 before absolutely blowing up in 2022 with “American Heartbreak.” The album went platinum and there’s been no looking back ever since. Now, with his fourth album out and streaming, it seems like it’s a guarantee Zach Bryan will only continue to blow up from here.

Something tells me several songs from “Zach Bryan” – led by “I Remember Everything” – will be dominating the charts within days, if not hours.

Zach Bryan releases a new album. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

For those of you who have listened to it, give us your thoughts on Bryan’s latest album in the comments below. It’s another home run in my opinion. Now, please excuse me while I take another walk down memory lane in the best and worst of ways.