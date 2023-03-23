YouTuber Lele Pons Claims She Turned Down A $20 Million Offer To Join The WWE

Videos by OutKick

YouTuber turned all around entertainer Logan Paul has been able to use his influence to open many doors. One of those doors that was opened up was at the WWE.

Paul has surprised many in the wrestling world since making his official in-ring debut on an episode of WWE Raw on February 21, 2022.

A few months after the debut, he signed a multi-event contract with WWE. The deal is rumored to be a three-year deal worth $15 million.

Paul’s success with the wrestling organization has the WWE thinking about the possibility of adding other influencers to the roster. And possibly paying them more than he’s currently making. He found this out during a recent episode of his podcast Impaulsive.

YouTuber/music producer Lele Pons revealed that the WWE reached out to her. Without knowing that she had already received an offer he suggested that she join him. He said, “You should do WWE now.”

Pons responded, “They reached out to me… I’m not kidding.”

“They reached out and were like, ‘She has to do it,'” she continued. “If anything happens in my career, like there’s a scandal or something, I’m just going to go that route.”

Pons’ husband, rapper Guaynaa, then revealed that the offer was for $20 million. The responses from Paul and his co-hosts suggest that the offer is more than his current deal.

Turning Down That Kind Of Money Is Nuts

According to Pons, she turned down the offer because she’s not into confrontations. Pons admitted, “They can offer me $20 million. It’s not about the money, I swear, it really isn’t. Mentally, I want to be prepared. You have to be mentally prepared.”

“You should not give a f*ck what other people are saying because it’s a lot of confrontation. I suck at confrontation. If you tell me something, I’m like, ‘You’re right.'”

I’m with Paul on this one. There isn’t much I’m turning down for that kind of money. I might suck at whatever I’m getting paid to do, but it’s not going to last forever.

Turning down $20 million is the move of someone who doesn’t need $20 million. It’s safe to assume Lele Pons falls in that category.

She has an insane 52 million Instagram followers, and another 17 million YouTube subscribers. That translates into a lot of dollar signs.