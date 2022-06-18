Logan Paul Spotted Out With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend Nina Agdal

It’s 2022. Up is down, men are women, and Logan Paul went on a date with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal. The two were spotted out together at a restaurant called Novikov in London.

The YouTuber/boxer and model reportedly tried to keep the date night quiet by leaving at different times. But according to TMZ Sports, they were spotted sharing a kiss before leaving the restaurant to go clubbing.

“It appears Logan Paul has a new lady in his life — the YouTuber/boxer was spotted out with Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Nina Agdal in London this week,” TMZ Sports reports. Photo courtesy of TMZ/Splashnews.com.

In a true sign of the times, and a little telling as to how well things between them have started, Agdal has recently followed Logan’s mom and friends on Instagram.

Let’s take a quick look at Agdal’s resume

Crazy right?

I mean Paul’s done alright for himself over the years. He’s been linked to the likes of Josie Canseco, Corinna Kopf and Chantel Jeffries, to name a few. But, with all due respect to those ladies, none of them have the resume of the Danish model.

Let’s take a quick look at Agdal’s resume, shall we?

Agdal’s modeled for the likes of Billabong, Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me, Bebe Stores and Calzedonia.

She’s appeared on the cover of MAXIM and in six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. She even appeared on the cover of the 50th-anniversary edition of the SI Swimsuit back in 2014 alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

These are just some of the highlights from Agdal’s career, which spans more than a decade. It might seem like I’m trying to say these two shouldn’t be together.

I’m not suggesting that at all. Up is down right now, and I’m riding that like everyone else is. What I am trying to do is remind everyone that Nina Agdal isn’t your run-of-the-mill Instagram model.