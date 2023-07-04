YouTube, WWE Personality Logan Paul Engaged To Model Nina Agdal

Videos by OutKick

Logan Paul scored himself a win — the YouTube personality and WWE wrestler managed to lock in elite Danish model Nina Agdal after proposing to the 31-year-old, according to the New York Post.

Paul proposed to Agdal on Sunday at Italy’s Lake Como, per the outlet.

News of their relationship first surfaced in May 2022. Paul and Agdal are pushing their relationship to the next level after just 13 months of dating … and it’s definitely appalling.

The 28-year-old Paul, older brother to the equally infamous Jake Paul, isn’t an entirely popular personality, but the guy maintains one heck of a platform to share clickbait content — which, to his credit, became the foundation for his $18 million net worth.

Logan Paul did surprise a few of his doubters after joining the WWE. The YouTuber showed on the canvas that the pretty boy could take a hit. There’s also his podcast work and successful promotion of the new PRIME sports drinks.

Logan Paul was beyond impressive last night. He BELONGS in the @WWE @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/piZrF7DS13 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 31, 2022

Then there’s Agdal, whose modeling career is a jaw-dropper.

As laid out by OutKick’s Sean Joseph, Agdal’s resumé makes her more than your average IG model, making the sting of getting proposed to by Logan Paul a real heartbreaker.

“She’s appeared on the cover of MAXIM and in six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues,” Joseph writes. “[Agdal] even appeared on the cover of the 50th-anniversary edition of the SI Swimsuit back in 2014 alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.”

You win this round, Paul. Congrats to the engaged couple.