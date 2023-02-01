YouTube TV Drops MLB Network Weeks Before Spring Training And People Are PISSED

Videos by OutKick

Who’s ready for some MLB spring training on MLB Network?!

Hope you don’t have YouTube TV.

The popular streaming service dropped MLB Network when the clock struck midnight Wednesday morning, just in time for pitchers and catchers to report in a few weeks. Talk about great timing!

The service sent out an email to its over 5 million paying customers Tuesday evening, saying it couldn’t come to a new agreement to keep the channel and would therefore be dropping it – including any previously-recorded programming on your DVRs – starting Wednesday.

“We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV,” the service said in the email.

MLB Network no longer on YouTube TV. (Photo by Steve Boyle/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Where else can you get MLB Network now that YouTube TV dropped it?

Needless to say, baseball fans were NOT happy when they woke up Wednesday and couldn’t fire up a little Hot Stove.

As a baseball fan whose NFL team has been eliminated for WEEKS now, I can confirm that it wasn’t a great way to start my day.

The reason we went with @YouTubeTV for streaming is because it had all the sports channels my family loves. Please get a deal done with @MLBNetwork so we can continue to enjoy all the sports again! @MLB #NFL #ESPN #FoxSports #NBCSports #CBSSports — Heidi Watney (@HeidiWatney) February 1, 2023

dear youtube tv,



please be friends with mlb network again,



sincerely,

all of us — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) February 1, 2023

Since YouTube TV allows unlimited DVR I recorded pretty much every regular MLB Network show. I just lost access to a ton of DVRd content. pic.twitter.com/kX7dJ2HbjM — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) February 1, 2023

MLB Network has been removed from YouTube TV. An absolute travesty, in my opinion. — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) February 1, 2023

Hey @YouTubeTV how much money do we get back now that you dropped MLB network? #youtubetv pic.twitter.com/ItzhXVN1dB — Ryan Chisholm (@ryanchisholm3) February 1, 2023

Love that @YouTubeTV decides to let everyone know their losing @MLBNetwork RIGHT as the season is starting…no reduction in price either…truly a garbage service…a company goal for 2023 might be to hire better negotiators! — Andrew Nicks (@Fandanglios24) February 1, 2023

Yeah, it wasn’t great!

Anyway, the dispute is a tale as old as time. We’ve seen it a billion times over the years, and the good news is these things usually work themselves out. The contract is up, and both sides want a fair deal moving forward.

It’s always about the money, folks. I don’t think I’m breaking news here.

Regardless, it seems like the muckety-mucks at MLB Network are digging in.

“With spring training about to start, we regret that YouTube TV has been unwilling to negotiate a fair carriage agreement,” the network said in a statement. “MLB Network has offered terms consistent with what close to 300 other U.S. providers have agreed to for distribution.”

The good news, they say, is that MLB Network is still widely available on several other outlets! And, of course, they added that you should contact YouTube TV with any and all of your complaints!

“MLB Network remains widely available throughout the U.S., including on Altice USA (Optimum), AT&T U-verse, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Comcast, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fuboTV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios and many others,” the network said in its statement.

“With the great demand and value for live baseball content, Major League Baseball’s commitment to MLB Network now and in the future is stronger than ever before, and we remain open and committed to reaching an agreement with YouTube TV as soon as possible.

“To contact YouTube TV about MLB Network, viewers can Tweet at YouTube TV via @YouTubeTVand @TeamYouTube.”

For those of you who don’t want to tweet at some intern running YouTube TVs account, MLB Network is also available on several other streaming services, including Xfinity Stream, DirecTV Stream’s Choice plan and via sports add-ons through fuboTV and Sling TV.